Landing page tips that nobody tells you: Turn your feature sections into narratives

I’ve rewritten 300+ websites for startups from pre-seed to unicorn. Here are my top learnings 👇
Bonus: Reply to the first tweet in this thread with your startup’s website. I’ll reply back with a video teardown.
Thanks for reading! Feel free to follow me @maiale for more tweets around marketing, community, and growth.
Thanks to everyone who sent their landing page so far! I’ll be replying/DMing teardowns to everyone over the next week 🙂
Follow @maiale
Wow, I didn’t expect this many responses😮🤯🙏 That’s it for landing page teardowns! I’ll do my best to reply/DM everyone who responded before now throughout this week 🙂