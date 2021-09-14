Life tips crowdsourced from 20 million people on Reddit

Most advice sucks. So I crowdsourced the best from 20 million people on Reddit. Here are 10 life tips you wish you knew yesterday👇

Family Treasure 1) Get a blank book 2) Ask each family member over 50 to write down life advice that their descendants in 500 yrs should know 3) Keep passing it down You now have a family treasure that gets more useful over time.

Airplane Mode Hack “If you’re stuck on an annoying call, put your phone on airplane mode instead of hanging up. The other person sees “call failed” instead of “call ended”.

Reframing Your Day “Instead of feeling that you lost the day after a bad morning, Reframe each day as 4 quarters: • morning • midday • afternoon • evening If you blow one quarter, just get back on track for the next one. Fail small, not big.” – Gretchen Rubin

Keeping your Cool “If someone insults you during a meeting, pretend like you didn’t hear them the first time. Politely ask them to repeat themselves. They’ll either repeat the insult and look rude or realize their mistake and apologize.”

Venting at Work “Be careful who you vent to at work. Just because they listen, it doesn’t mean that they are your friend or have your best interests at heart.”

If you ever want software online for free, don’t search for “free”. Search for “open source” to avoid limited trial versions and malware.

“e.g.” and “i.e.” are not the same e.g. = for example i.e. = in other words

Email Address Hack • Add “+1”, “+2” before the @ in your email address • Websites will register it as a new email, but still send mail to your normal address Makes organizing accounts or free trials easy. Example: Primary: Bob@gmail(dot)com Bob+1@gmail(dot)com

On Arguments “What proof would it take to change your mind?” If they can’t give you an answer, then stop wasting your time.

Anger and Mistakes “Getting angry at people for making mistakes doesn’t teach them not to make mistakes. It teaches them to hide their mistakes.”

