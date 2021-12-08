    Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India; aims to train above 1 lakh people by 2022

    • As digital adoption continues to rise, the cybersecurity landscape has evolved significantly, driving demand for skilled security professionals.
    • In collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners deeply discounted plans on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.
    • Microsoft is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives to make India’s youth future-ready.
