Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India; aims to train above 1 lakh people by 2022
As digital adoption continues to rise, the cybersecurity landscape has evolved significantly, driving demand for skilled security professionals.
In collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners deeply discounted plans on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.
Microsoft is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives to make India’s youth future-ready.