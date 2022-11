Elon Musk is thinking about making additional cuts that would affect the company’s sales and partnership teams. Uncertainty surrounds the size of the proposed reduction.

Musk reportedly directed Maggie Suniewick, the company’s head of partnerships, and Robin Wheeler, the company’s head of ad sales, to remove further staff on Friday. Both were dismissed following resistance.

