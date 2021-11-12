Crypto market participant numbers are highly exaggerated : RBI Gov, ShaktiKanta Das

HomeNewsCrypto market participant numbers are highly exaggerated : RBI Gov, ShaktiKanta Das
The numbers of Indians trading in cryptocurrencies look highly exaggerated, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday while highlighting once again his concerns over the proliferation of virtual currencies.
The RBI governor also reiterated his concerns over the financial instability such investments could cause and stated that the government was actively considering its recommendations.
The government’s current plan includes creating a broad framework around crypto assets that would give them legal credence in India.