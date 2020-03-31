AMA On Building & Scaling Instamojo – with Sampad [Wed, 5 PM]

NextBigWhat Huddle is designed to make remote great again and to ensure you get learnings and real-world perspective from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

Every weekday, 5 PM with a founder / product leader.

Online (Live video AMA).

On Wednesday, April 1st, we have Sampad Swain – Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo, a payments platform with over 1 million medium and small businesses onboard.

Starting off as a pioneer in the digital goods space in India before transitioning to full-stack payments technology shows the product went through a number of ideas and iterations before finally arriving at its Product-Market-Fit. Today, Instamojo is considered to be one of the most widely used and no-nonsense payments gateways in the country.

In the upcoming Huddle with Ashish Sinha (Founder & CEO, NextBigWhat), Sampad will talk about the journey of Instamojo in finding Product-Market-Fit and scaling a product that is central to many businesses today. 5 PM. April st.

Wednesday (April 1st) | 5 PM | At a screen near you (i.e. online/live video).

The NextBigWhat Huddle is brought to you in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries.