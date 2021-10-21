    Scaler Academy acquires Coding Minutes for $1 million

    • MUMBAI: Scaler Academy, by InterviewBit, one of the fastest-growing tech upskilling startups, has acquired online learning platform Coding Minutes for $1 million in an all-cash deal.
    • Coding Minutes has 50,000 plus beginner coders and has amassed 6 million minutes of watch time across their courses.
    • Coding Minutes will become a part of Scaler and will continue to bring pocket-friendly specialised courses for beginners as part of the acquisition.
