HomeNewsShoppers Stop onboards Accenture to boost digital space
Shoppers Stop onboards Accenture to boost digital space
Mumbai-based fashion retail chain Shoppers Stop has onboarded Accenture to drive the company’s digital transformation needs across multiple retail channels as well as move into an omni-channel retail model.
Shoppers Stop currently provides shopping through WhatsApp, website and phone applications.
Shoppers Stop currently has 84 departmental stores in 44 cities, along with 11 home concept stores, 130 beauty stores for products such as M.A.C., Estee Lauder, Smash Box and the likes.