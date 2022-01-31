Singapore firm is using blockchain-based tracking system to prevent accidents involving expired Covid-19 vaccines

Zuellig Pharma, a Singapore-headquartered medical services company, has launched a blockchain-based tracking system that can prevent accidents like those involving the use of expired Covid-19 vaccines.

The company said that governments and private clients can instantly verify the provenance and authenticity of such vaccines and other health care products using its eZTracker management system.

Technology to capture, track and trace multiple data points for products like vaccines to improve supply chain transparency and allow for instant verification via a mobile app. [Via]

Check out Blockchain course for managers and leaders, aimed at equipping you with the right knowledge to understand and execute blockchain projects.