vaccine-ge7306dcfb_1920202112110532162021121106245420211227185719

    Singapore firm is using blockchain-based tracking system to prevent accidents involving expired Covid-19 vaccines

    • Zuellig Pharma, a Singapore-headquartered medical services company, has launched a blockchain-based tracking system that can prevent accidents like those involving the use of expired Covid-19 vaccines.
    • The company said that governments and private clients can instantly verify the provenance and authenticity of such vaccines and other health care products using its eZTracker management system.
    • Technology to capture, track and trace multiple data points for products like vaccines to improve supply chain transparency and allow for instant verification via a mobile app. [Via]

    Check out Blockchain course for managers and leaders, aimed at equipping you with the right knowledge to understand and execute blockchain projects.

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares
    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.