Sony cancels $10 billion Zee merger, demands $90 million termination fee

- Sony Group Corporation has terminated its proposed $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), seeking a $90 million termination fee due to alleged breaches by ZEEL.
- ZEEL has refuted these claims and plans to take legal action and contest Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in arbitration proceedings.
- The merger’s cancellation comes after disputes about leadership and a delay in the merger, with ZEEL seeking a deadline extension that was not agreed upon by the January 21 deadline.