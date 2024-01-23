Subscribe

Sony cancels $10 billion Zee merger, demands $90 million termination fee

  • Sony Group Corporation has terminated its proposed $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), seeking a $90 million termination fee due to alleged breaches by ZEEL.
  • ZEEL has refuted these claims and plans to take legal action and contest Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in arbitration proceedings.
  • The merger’s cancellation comes after disputes about leadership and a delay in the merger, with ZEEL seeking a deadline extension that was not agreed upon by the January 21 deadline.
