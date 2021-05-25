StartupResources: How To Make It As A Solo Founder?

Being a solo founder is tough but not impossible – it can make your startup & can kill it too. Kuljit Jagpal’s thread is a quick motivation for people who are trying to make it as a solo founder. If you are of them, this post is for you!

A little late night Monday early morning Tuesday motivation . Sharing a little bit of research that I volunteered for (thanks for the inspiration JM- it’s been a very helpful exercise). Solo founders, here’s a thread 🧵 #startup #founder #solefounder #cofounder #solofounder

Have to agree – even though it looks like it’s just a solo founder, it’s often not. Just the PR friendly/ pitch ready / face of the startup. I think the following are solo founders, here they are in no particular order. #startup #founder #solefounder #cofounder #solofounder

Building startups are hard , lots of things in life are hard …. it doesn’t make them impossible as all these founders show ⬆️. 👏🏽

