Imgflip’s meme creation tool has been used millions of times to create memes, and the website decided to put all of that data to good use by creating a deep artificial neural network that is capable of generating memes all by itself. And the results are, as one site put it, absurdist art.

Funny, nonsensical and surprisingly witty all by turns, the website is a potent distraction for the kind of boredom we’re used to these days. The top 48 meme templates were chosen for this experiment and it covers much of meme-dom.

If you’re interested in the technical details of the neural network, you can find it in this post here.