Transitioning from Engg to Product Management: Get all your questions answered in this group mentoring session [Thu]

A lot many engineers want to transition to product management role and even though there are many articles / videos that talk about this specific transition, why not get all your questions answered from somebody who has been there, done that?

Introducing the SEEK group mentoring session with Jitin Nagpal, Head of Product Management, Human Capital Products, D. E. Shaw India.

Jitin himself made the transition from an engineering role to product management and will cover all aspects of this transition.

Date: July 15th (Thursday), 2021.

Timing: 5 – 6 PM

Ideal for: Aspiring Product Managers

Format: Group mentoring / Interactive (this isn’t a webinar, but an AMA).

Registration Fee:

Free enrolment till July 13th.

Post that, Rs. 299+tax.

Mentor: Jitin Nagpal is hHead of Product Management, Human Capital Products, D. E. Shaw India.