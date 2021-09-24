Twitter appoints key officials in compliance with IT Rules: Govt to Delhi HC

A months-long bitter standoff between the centre and Twitter officially came to an end with the government formally informing a high court on Friday that the microblogging platform had appointed a chief compliance officer, nodal officer and resident grievance officer for India in compliance with the new social media rules.

In an affidavit filed with the Delhi High Court, the government said that Twitter has made these appointments as its employees and not as “Contingent workers”, a term which had initially irked both high court and centre.

The court had given the company an earful over the use of the term ‘contingent’ and had given Twitter a last chance to comply with the rules.