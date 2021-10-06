Uber faces legal action over ‘racially discriminatory’ facial recognition ID checks

The union said it’s taking the action after the unfair dismissal of a former Uber driver, Imran Javaid Raja, and a former Uber Eats courier, Pa Edrissa Manjang, following failed checks using the facial recognition technology.

Farrer told us that “Several” of the Uber drivers the union is representing had their licences revoked by TfL after being dismissed by Uber for failing ID checks on Uber Eats which Uber then reported to TfL – which he called “Disturbing”.

The company prefers to refer to the technology it uses for these real-time ID checks as ‘facial verification’, while its claim of “Robust” human review implies that no Uber or Uber Eats account is deactivated solely as a result of AI. That’s important because under UK and EU law, individuals have a right not to be subject to solely automated decisions that have legal or similar effect on them.