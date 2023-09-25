Unannounced US Space Force Rocket Launch Possibly Punctures Earth’s Ionosphere

- The surprise launch of ‘Victus Nox’ by the US Space Force may have created a hole in the ionosphere, as confirmed by a persistent red glow after exhaust plume dispersion.
- The Firefly Alpha rocket was tested for its ability to deploy a military satellite within 24 hours, with launch occurring from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.
- Rocket launches cause temporary disturbances in the ionosphere by releasing water and CO2, reducing local ionization by up to 70%, potentially affecting satellites and signal transmissions.