Way before Airbnb topped a $100B valuation. Learn how Airbnb was turned down seven times.

Way before Airbnb topped a $100B valuation they were constantly rejected at just a $1.5M valuation. Seven times to be exact.- Alex Garcia

All jokes aside, Fred Wilson now calls not investing in Airbnb a “big mistake.” And says that it’s a “reminder to back great entrepreneurs whenever they walk into our office regardless of what they pitch us on.” An amazing and inspiring email exchange between legends.

