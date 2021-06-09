90% of New Startups Fail; This Young Dude Has Got Notes

90% of new startups fail. Here are tips on how you can avoid startup failure:

Issue: Poor Time Management How to avoid: Set goals. Know what you need and where you want to be ahead of time.

Issue: Little to no Research How to avoid: You don’t need to know everything, but know a lot about the market you want to enter and know what customers/users want. The more you know, the better.

Issue: Quitting Easily How to avoid: Every startup has downtimes but no matter what don’t give up. Keep trying harder each time, and maybe even put in extra hours.

Issue: No idea what customers want How to avoid: At a certain point, you’ll just be building features because you want to and not because you think people will really use them. Make sure to put yourself inside of users/customer views when building features.

Issue: Delayed Launch How to avoid: You’ll have to launch your startup/product sooner or later. It doesn’t have to be perfect, you want as much feedback so you can improve your product each time.

Issue: Investing in the wrong team (s) How to avoid: Once you gain funding and/or can afford expanding your team, invest into diverse fields that you need (@PaulYacoubian and @chris__lu) did an amazing job of this! A balanced team will help you thrive.

Issue: Underfunding/Overfunding How to avoid: Underfunding can lead to fatal consequences when building a product as you potentially cannot meet the fees required to build your product out. The best option is to wait until you have enough funding before starting.

Issue: Remember to sleep How to avoid: The early stages of your startup, you just want to hustle as much as you can. However, you need to be prepared daily mentally and you have to give yourself a rest/breaks.

Issue: No Passion How to avoid: You cannot be driven just by the money you will receive by the product you’re building, this can lead to burnouts. Make sure you’re building a product you are passionate about building.

Have anything else to add? Let me know below.