Blockchain Is Key to Metaverse and Web 3 Development: Goldman Sachs

- Blockchain technology is central to the development of the metaverse and Web 3, Goldman Sachs said in a research report.
- Goldman analysts feel that cryptocurrency is just the beginning for blockchain.
- For Web 3, blockchain allows for the “partial elimination of centralized control,” the note says. In the future, users will be able to log in without the need for a third party, such as Meta, Google or Apple, the note adds.
