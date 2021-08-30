How to really NAIL Email Marketing

TL;DR 1. Create A Consistent Theme 2. Find Your Emoji Identity 3. Use A Reply Email 4. Send a “Taste Test” 5. Send a “Delighting Email” 6. A/B Test Your Subject Lines 7. Use Curiosity and Value For Killer Subject Lines 8. Segment Your Audiences 9. Incorporate A Referral Program

Email is not dead. Email marketing generates $42 for every $1 spent. This makes it one of the most effective channels for your business. Use these 9 tips to build a bigger list, increase your open rate, and improve engagement 🧵

1. Create A Consistent Theme Create a consistent theme for your newsletter/email marketing where the readers know the value to expect and how it’s packaged. For example: On Tuesdays, I send Tactic Tuesday. On Thursdays, I send Teardown Thursday.

This way, when your email lands in a reader’s inbox, they know what to expect when they open it. Other examples are: @JamesClear’s 3-2-1 Thursday Newsletter @ShaanVP’s 5 Tweet Tuesday

2. Find Your Emoji Identity Use an emoji that identifies with your brand. For example, my newsletter is Marketing Examined, so I use 🔍. And all of my subject lines start with the 🔍 emoji. This way, when readers see the emoji in their inbox, they know it’s me.

3. Reply Email Ask for a reply in the first automated email you send. A reply sends a strong signal to your email provider basically saying you trust me. This will help your emails land in the reader’s inbox and not in the promotional or spam folders.

4. Send A “Taste Test” Email After someone replies, the next email you should send them is a “Taste Test” email. This is an email where you package your best-performing newsletter or content and send it to new subscribers. This gives them a glimpse into the value you provide.

And creates an expectation for future content.

5. Send A “Delighting” Email Want to forge a relationship with a reader quickly? Delight your readers with a surprise. Take a valuable piece of content. Package it nicely. Send it to your readers with no expectations.

6. Test Your Subject Lines Schedule an A/B or A/B/C test 2-3 hours prior to sending out your content. Test 2-3 different subject lines. Take the winning subject line and use it. Dependent on the size of your list, this can make a substantial difference on your open rate.

7. Subject Line Formula Your subject line is your first impression. Use it to spark curiosity and tell the reader what they’re going to learn. Curiosity and value combined are a killer combo.

8. Segment Your Audiences Don’t send a mass email. This is like a guaranteed trip to spam or promotional folders. Segment your audiences into groups and send your email separately to each. Doing this, I increased my open rate by 5%. I segment my audience based on engagement

9. Incorporate A Referral Program A referral program is your missing piece to getting your current subscribers to acquire more subscribers. Last month, my referral program was responsible for 27% of my growth.

Use a referral program where the more someone refers people the more they receive rewards. And no they don’t want stickers with your logo on them.

Follow @alexgarcia_atx if you want hella growth marketing tactics on your feed. Threads to come: – copywriting – ad development – landing page development – newsletter optimization

