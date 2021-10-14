HSBC CEO Quinn: Forcing staff back to the office is a ‘betrayal of trust’

HSBC chief executive, Noel Quinn, said that forcing its 210,000 employees back to the office in the wake of Covid-19 would be a “Betrayal of trust” and that 70% of its staff want to retain flexible working.

Speaking on a wide range of topics at the 2021 Sibos conference, Quinn said that the UK lender was unlikely to require staff to come back to the office full-time, even as its Canary Wharf headquarters has returned to around 40% of full capacity in recent weeks.

“If I turn around and say ‘I no longer trust you to work from home, I want you all back in the office five days a week’, even if I don’t need you five days a week, that’s a betrayal of trust,” Quinn said.