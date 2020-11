Minister of State for Communications, Education, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre has announced the 4th edition of the India Mobile Congress – IMC 2020.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, The IMC 2020 will happen virtually this year and will see participation from 50+ companies and 110+ global speakers. This year’s event is expecting 15,000+ visitors over the three-day programme and will be focusing on 5G and AI (artificial intelligence).