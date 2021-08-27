India tells its automakers to cut imports from China

- New Delhi: India is urging local carmakers to curb imports of electric-vehicle components and other automotive parts from China as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to reshape its supply chains.
- India is trying to diversify its supply chains away from neighboring China following deadly clashes between the world’s two most-populated nations along the disputed Himalayan border last year.
- Kant said India is dependent on China for magnets used in the motors of EVs, semiconductor-based components, and other electrical parts.
