• Indian IT/BPM market is driving adoption of low-code solutions.

• Demand for low-code solutions in India is growing in line with global markets.

• Organizations are adopting digital solutions but are still facing a lack of technical talent.

• Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Power Platforms Group, comments on the situation.

Download NBW App: Short tech news app for busy professionals. Save time. Move forward. (Android, iOS)