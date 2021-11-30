Home News Many crypto companies may consider leaving India in the event of a ban: Report
- Several cryptocurrency startups and blockchain-related startups may look to move out of India amid the possibility of a ban on virtual coins.
- Speaking to the publication, Harsh Rajat, founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service said he would be forced to move his business out of India if the government decided to ban cryptocurrencies.
- Many other crypto and blockchain-related firms said the current environment in India remains uncertain and they would be forced to move businesses to other regions if a ban is enforced.
