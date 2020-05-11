Building the right retention stack for your consumer brand: Workshop by WebEngage Cofounder, Avlesh

Growth without retention is lockdown without controlling the virus spread – you are just doing it for namesake. Post Covid-19 world mandates companies to have red-eye focus on retention – so let’s get it right !

This UnPluggd, learn everything about retention from a platform that powers engagement for 400 Million users.

Avlesh Singh – cofounder and CEO of WebEngage will take up a 1 hour workshop on Building the right retention stack for your consumer brand.

Date: May 23rd, 3 – 4 PM.

Who should attend? Founders and product leaders building consumer products.

What to expect from the retention workshop by Avlesh:

A decision making framework for building your retention stack – people and processes. Identifying and setting the right retention metrics as KPIs for retention teams. Shifting the focus of retention to the ultimate holy grail – revenue. How to transition from the early wins of push notifications and email overload led engagement to methodical channel use leading to consistent revenue via the retention stack. Benchmarks for retention led revenue and engagement across online commerce, travel, education tech, fin-tech and media businesses.

