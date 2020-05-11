Building the right retention stack for your consumer brand: Workshop by WebEngage Cofounder, Avlesh

Growth without retention is lockdown without controlling the virus spread – you are just doing it for namesake. Post Covid-19 world mandates companies to have red-eye focus on retention – so let’s get it right !
This UnPluggd, learn everything about retention from a platform that powers engagement for 400 Million users.
Avlesh Singh – cofounder and CEO of WebEngage will take up a 1 hour workshop on Building the right retention stack for your consumer brand.
Date: May 23rd, 3 – 4 PM.
Who should attend? Founders and product leaders building consumer products.
What to expect from the retention workshop by Avlesh:
- A decision making framework for building your retention stack – people and processes.
- Identifying and setting the right retention metrics as KPIs for retention teams.
- Shifting the focus of retention to the ultimate holy grail – revenue. How to transition from the early wins of push notifications and email overload led engagement to methodical channel use leading to consistent revenue via the retention stack.
- Benchmarks for retention led revenue and engagement across online commerce, travel, education tech, fin-tech and media businesses.
