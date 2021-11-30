    Snoop’s first NFT collaboration “Decentralized Dogg” minted today on SuperRare

    • Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has debuted his first nonfungible token collaboration with artist Coldie in the final release of the Decentral Eyes Portrait Series.
    • SuperRare is a digital NFT marketplace that caters to buyers willing to pay up for more exclusive pieces.
    • The NFT is a stereoscopic 3D collage of 10 different portraits of Snoop Dogg from various stages throughout his life, underscored by an original NFT-inspired soundtrack by Snoop.
