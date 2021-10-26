Tiger Analytics joins hands with IIT Madras for COVID-19 tracking

HomeNewsTiger Analytics joins hands with IIT Madras for COVID-19 tracking
Tiger Analytics, AI and analytics consulting company, said on Tuesday it has partnered with IIT-Madras and the Tamil Nadu Covid War Room to launch a COVID-19 response dashboard that can help researchers and policy makers in their study and analysis of Covid-19 trends and patterns.
Until recently, researchers had to resort to the time-consuming task of looking individually at multiple data tables across publicly available data sources.
The tool, according to Tiger Analytics, can help researchers check various aspects of the disease such as the progression of new cases across different countries, daily deaths, and case fatality ratio.