13 Tips & Examples To Craft A Perfect Headline!

80% of readers only scan headlines. This makes headlines a magnet for eyeballs. Here are 13 tips and examples to craft a perfect headline 🧵

1. Use Numbers or Data Numbers are brain candy. It automatically helps us visualize context and organize info. And pro tip: odd numbers work best. Example: 7 Copywriting Tips to Turn Scanners Into Readers

2. Use A Rationale This means nothing more than giving a good reason for why an action should be completed. That reason should be value-driven, so they’re urged to click. Example: 9 Uncovered Secrets to Boost Your Site’s SEO

3. Rhyme A conducted study showed that “Rhyme as Reason” was rated as more likable, trustworthy, original, memorable, and persuasive. Example: Delightfully Capable. Surprisingly Affordable. (h/t Apple)

4. Use Alliteration Alliteration is the repetition of the same sound in a series of words. It’s poetic like fashion makes it easy to remember. Example: Don’t Dream it. Drive it. (h/t Jaguar)

5. Avoid Sound Smart Adjectives Using sound smart adjectives doesn’t make you sound smart. Consumers can read right through the BS. Bad Example: 7 efficacious copywriting tips. Good example: 7 persuasive copywriting tips.

6. Offer A Test It’s nearly irresistible to pass up a challenge. That makes using offering a test a clickable headline. Example: Does your site pass the SEO test?

7. Drop a Hint When we’re hit with a cliffhanger — we’re intrigued. We naturally want to know the answer. This works for headlines too. Example: This Instagram Ad Secret Dropped Conversation Rates by 20%

8. Share Your Experience People connect with people. Sharing your experience is a great way to connect with your audience and build trust. Example: What I learned about going viral after writing 50 Twitter threads.

9. First 3 Words. And Last 3 Words. Because people are scanners, the first 3 words and the last 3 words are the most important. Start with a punch. And end with one too. Example: (7 Facebook Ads) That I Used (To Increase Sales)

10. Get To The Point Don’t waste any words. Wasted words equal wasted time. Start with a keyword. Then get to the point. Example: Better soles. Stronger feet.

11. Open-Ended Questions Open-Ended questions spark discussion. Perfect for creating an engaged audience. Example: Is it a good idea to invest in Bitcoin?

12. Close-Ended Questions On the other hand, close-ended questions spark curiosity. Example: Did you invest in Bitcoin too late?

13. Problem. Solution. Address the problem. Express the solution. Example: Your sale page doesn’t convert. Here’s how to fix that.

Would this help you? – marketing breakdowns – copywriting tips – how-tos – growth strategies – campaign dissection If so, follow @alexgarcia_atx 🙂 I drink too much coffee and spend too much time on the internet to write valuable marketing threads for yah. I promise.

TL;DR 1. Use Numbers 2. Rationale 3. Rhyme 4. Alliteration 5. Avoid “Sound Smart” Adjectives 6. Offer A Test 7. Drop a hint 8. Share your experience 9. First 3 & last 3 words matter 10. Get to the point 11. Open-ended questions 12. Closed-ended questions 13. Problem. Solution.

» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated wisdom from Twitter threads on product, life and growth.

Read more posts on Growth and Marketing here. For podcasts, click here!

ALSO READ:

#StartupResources: How To Make It As A Solo Founder?

#LeadershipDevelopment: What Great Leaders Should Do (And What They Should Not!)

#StartupResources: Tips To Stay Organized And Productive!

Why You Shouldn’t Raise Too Much Capital Before Finding Your Product Market Fit?