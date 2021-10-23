15 of the smartest things ever said: 🧵

“We are what we repeatedly do, Excellence is therefore not an act but a habit.” –Aristotle

“Look at a day when you are supremely satisfied at the end. It’s not a day when you lounge around doing nothing; it’s a day you’ve had everything to do and you’ve done it.” –Margaret Thatcher

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” –Abraham Lincoln

“It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.” –Epictetus

“The time is always right to do what is right.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.” – Amelia Earhart

“Do what you can, where you are, with what you have.” –Teddy Roosevelt

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” –Henry Ford

“Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it.” -Harper Lee

“What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so.” –Mark Twain

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” –Warren Buffett

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.” –Helen Keller

“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” – Lena Horne

“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” –Henry David Thoreau

“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” –Jackie Robinson