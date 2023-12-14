Reset Your Routine: Build Better Habits for 2024

Show me your habits, and I’ll show you your future
We are a creature of our habits and the first (and the most important) step towards changing our lives is to change our habits. And reading books, watching inspiring videos, bookmarking tweets on habit building won’t help.
You’ve got to do the do and need a guide to get started and nudge you when needed.
Introducing Reset your Routine, a 21-day email course
What’ll help? A sustained learning program designed for a busy you – ensuring it is interactive, keeps you on the track, nudges you when you aren’t engaged…and is super affordable.
Welcome to 21-days email course: Reset your routine: Building a better habit for 2024, a course designed for busy and ambitious people like you!
- Email based delivery (no need to install any app, watch any bloody boring video)
- Spread over 21 days (yeah, you need 21 days to make any significant change in your life)
- Interactive experience (yeah – poll, quizzes)
- Community (will follow up soon)
Course Structure
- Day 1: The First Step: Unveiling Your Habit Blueprint
- Day 2: Mindset Matters: Cultivating a Growth Mindset
- Day 3: Small Changes, Big Impact: The Power of Micro-Habits
- Day 4: Discover Your ‘Why’: The Key to Lasting Habits
- Day 5: Blueprinting Your Day for Success
- Day 6: Weekend Wisdom: Reflecting and Planning Ahead
- Day 7: Overcoming Obstacles: Strategies for Persistent Problems
- Day 8: Habit Stacking: Building Blocks for Efficiency
- Day 9: The Power of Routine: Setting Up Your Success Ritual
- Day 10: Mindfulness in Motion: Stay Present, Stay Successful
- Day 11: The Feedback Loop: Tracking Your Progress
- Day 12: Break the Break: Overcoming Plateaus in Habit Formation
- Day 13: Reframe to Refrain: Altering Your Perspective
- Day 14: Build your atomic habits – one day at a time.
- Day 15: Social Dynamics: Leveraging Your Network for Success
- Day 16: The Art of Saying No: Setting Boundaries for Better Habits
- Day 17: Rest and Recover: Why Downtime is Essential
- Day 18: Visualize Victory: The Power of Visualization
- Day 19: Back to Basics: Simplify to Amplify
- Day 20: Rising from Setbacks: Bounce Back Stronger
- Day 21: The Journey Ahead: Continuing Your Habit Building Path