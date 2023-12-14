Reset Your Routine: Build Better Habits for 2024

Show me your habits, and I’ll show you your future

We are a creature of our habits and the first (and the most important) step towards changing our lives is to change our habits. And reading books, watching inspiring videos, bookmarking tweets on habit building won’t help.

You’ve got to do the do and need a guide to get started and nudge you when needed.

Introducing Reset your Routine, a 21-day email course

What’ll help? A sustained learning program designed for a busy you – ensuring it is interactive, keeps you on the track, nudges you when you aren’t engaged…and is super affordable.

Welcome to 21-days email course: Reset your routine: Building a better habit for 2024, a course designed for busy and ambitious people like you!

Email based delivery (no need to install any app, watch any bloody boring video)

Course Structure