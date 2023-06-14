When: Every frAIday
Time: 5 – 5:30 PM IST
Where: Zoom (virtual)
Productgeeks, Here goes an exclusive opportunity to highlight your product to a vibrant virtual gathering of 100+ people, including engineers, early adopters, founders, and investors.
The pitch specifications are as follows:
And the best part? It’s entirely free of charge! Grab your chAI and enjAI the frAIday demo
Fill up the form and you will hear from nextbigwhat team within 24 hours on the next steps.
100% for attendees as well as makers.
By Ashish Sinha (nextbigwhat founder)+ industry mentor.
Yes. We will share the video on YT.
