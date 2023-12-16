Introducing
21DAYS

An email based course that enables you to learn transformational skills from the world’s best.

AI led personalization

Our quizzes/interactive experience is powered by AI and is aligned to your personality/experience - ensuring learning is relatable and engaging.

Delivered Over Email

No app to install. No (bloody boring) videos to watch. We fit in your schedule and phone!

Interactive Experience

Quizzes, polls , assignments - we ensure you are super engaged and have fun along! Most importantly, our reinforcement learning process helsps you retain what you learned.

Launch courses

We are launching with 4 courses

Designed to enable you to win your 2024. Each course is 21 days long and offers content, quizzes, assignments - all within your email.
Reset Your Routing: Build Better Habits

Build a Growth Mindset

Have better relationships

Build and Grow your personal brand