2024 will get weird: A futurist on AI, Quantum Computing, and the Quest for Immortality

This episode features Peter Diamandis, a visionary futurist, who discusses the future of AI, Quantum Computing, biotech, and their potential to revolutionize our lives in ways we can’t even imagine.

The conversation delves into areas like longevity, AI-mediated communication with animals, and the possibility of our reality being a simulation.