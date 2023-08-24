404: This page could not be found | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma: How Legendary Leaders Speak
Robin Sharma, author of The Leader Who Had No Title and founder of The Titan Academy, talks about How Legendary Leaders Speak in his mastery session.
The five skills: Listening
Five skills are essential for becoming a masterful communicator and influencer. These skills are: listening, storytelling, speaking like a leader, asking great questions, and using humor.
Listening: Listening is a key skill for building trust, rapport, and understanding with others. Listening is not just about hearing what people say; it’s also about paying attention to their body language, tone of voice, and emotions.
- Some tips for becoming a better listener: Being present, curious, empathetic, and respectful.
- Some common mistakes that people make when listening: Interrupting, judging, or multitasking.
Storytelling
Storytelling is a skill for engaging, inspiring, and persuading others. Storytelling is not just about telling facts or data; it’s also about creating an emotional connection with the audience and making them feel something. Storytelling can be used to convey a message, a vision, a value, or a lesson.
Some tips for becoming a better storyteller: Being authentic, relevant, simple, and memorable.
Speaking like a leader
Speaking like a leader is not about being loud or arrogant, but about being clear, confident, and compelling. Speaking like a leader can help you establish your credibility, authority, and impact.
Advice for improving your speaking skills: Practicing, preparing, rehearsing, and getting feedback.
Asking great questions
Asking great questions is a tool for learning, growing, and solving problems. Asking great questions is not about being nosy or interrogating others, but about being curious and open-minded. Asking great questions can help you gain insights, perspectives, and solutions that you might not have otherwise.
Types of questions that you should ask: Open-ended questions, probing questions, clarifying questions, and empowering questions.
Using humor
Using humor is a way of connecting with others and reducing stress. Humor is not about being funny or making jokes, but about being playful and lighthearted.
Humor can help you build rapport, trust, and likeability with others and make them more receptive to your message.
Some ways to use humor effectively in your communication are: Being appropriate, spontaneous, self-deprecating, and positive.
The words you use can lift up people’s spirits or they can break people’s hearts.
The best leaders are the best storytellers. They understand that human beings are emotional creatures and we are influenced not by spreadsheets but by stories.