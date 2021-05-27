6 Best Online Team Collaboration Tools For Startups

6 Best Online Team Collaboration Tools For Start-Ups A Thread… #startup #digitaltools

1. Trello This tool is excellent for checking what a team member is working on and what particular stage tasks are in. Trello can be integrated with third-party apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Evernote.

2. Slack Slack is primarily a versatile team messaging app. It is a mobile and desktop app that allows you to send direct messages and files to a particular person or group. It can organise chats into channels for a specific topic, project, department, or company.

3. Asana Asana is an ideal collaboration tool for startup teams. The app allows you to create and manage to-do lists for their current and future projects and track their employees’ work assignments and progress.

4. Podio Podio is a newcomer in the pool of online collaboration tools but is quite efficient in getting work done. It is a great way to facilitate collaboration and communication among teams, allowing them to organize large projects and assign tasks.

5. Microsoft 365 Formerly known as Office 365, this tool is one of a kind for online collaboration. Microsoft 365 is Microsoft’s collection of cloud-based office tools. All the tools are extremely capable and easy to use.

6. Flock Flock is an online collaboration application with essential productivity tools. It provides unlimited individual and group messaging and an archive for up to 10,000 searchable messages. It allows 10 public channels and 5 GB of total file storage space per team.

