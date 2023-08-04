679: Simon Coronel, World Champion of Magic — Quitting the Day Job, The Delights of the Magic Castle, Finding Glitches in Reality, Learning How to Use Your Own Brain, and Worshiping at the Altar of Wonder | Podcast Summary

Simon Coronel, World Champion of Magic, Quitting the Day Job and More! | The Tim Ferriss Podcast
Discover the secrets of magic from the perspective of world champion magician, Simon Coronel, who is recognized as an ‘Alien of Extraordinary Ability’ by the United States Government due to his extraordinary skills in magic and illusion.
Learn about the importance of practice, preparation, and storytelling in magic, and gain insights into the magic community’s culture and camaraderie.
Also, delve into Simon’s journey from being a late entrant into the magic world to becoming a highly acclaimed performer and winner of prestigious competitions.
Teaching Magic: An Art in Itself
Teaching introductory magic courses involves finding a good teacher who can adapt to a student’s unique struggles and guide them based on their goals and motivations.
It dispels the misconception that natural talent or dexterity is necessary for learning magic, instead focusing on practice and preparation.
The Transparency Paradox in Magic
Simon Coronel believes in being transparent about the methods behind magic tricks to maintain a sense of wonder for the audience.
However, he notes that the illusions in magic are so powerful and compelling that even with disclaimers, people may still believe in actual powers.
Transitioning to a Magic Career
The transition from a day job to a career in magic presents challenges including financial instability and the need for self-promotion.
However, competing in magic competitions and persistently improving one’s skills can lead to recognition and success in the industry.