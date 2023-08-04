679: Simon Coronel, World Champion of Magic — Quitting the Day Job, The Delights of the Magic Castle, Finding Glitches in Reality, Learning How to Use Your Own Brain, and Worshiping at the Altar of Wonder | Podcast Summary

Simon Coronel, World Champion of Magic, Quitting the Day Job and More! | The Tim Ferriss Podcast

Discover the secrets of magic from the perspective of world champion magician, Simon Coronel, who is recognized as an ‘Alien of Extraordinary Ability’ by the United States Government due to his extraordinary skills in magic and illusion.

Learn about the importance of practice, preparation, and storytelling in magic, and gain insights into the magic community’s culture and camaraderie.

Also, delve into Simon’s journey from being a late entrant into the magic world to becoming a highly acclaimed performer and winner of prestigious competitions.