A lesson in product development from Apple new MacBook Pros fix laptop problems from the last five years

Apple listened to its pro users and let go of many ‘fancy’ features, including the touchbar.

Users and developers never embraced the Touch Bar, and touch typists complained you needed to look at it in order to pick a button.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models, announced on Monday, conspicuously lack many of the least popular features from the 2016 design.

There’s no Touch Bar touchscreen on the new Macs. It’s replaced by traditional function keys that can control screen brightness, media playback, and a big escape key, which is important for programmers.