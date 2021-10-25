A look at Google and Facebook’s ‘secret’ deal [JediBlue]

RT 🔒 (with permission): “Ok so, I just read through all 173 pages of the unredacted Google antitrust filing and I have to say that either Google is screwed or society is screwed, we’ll find out which. Unordered list of fun things I learned:”

🔒”google has a secret deal with facebook called “Jedi Blue” that they knew was so illegal that it has a whole section describing how they’ll cover for each other if anyone finds out – google appears to have a team called gTrade that is wholly dedicated to ad market manipulation”

🔒”- Google had a plan called “Project NERA” to turn the web into a walled garden they called “Not Owned But Operated”. A core component of this was the forced logins to the chrome browser you’ve probably experienced (surprise!)”

🔒”- Google is willing to do almost everything to prevent people from circumventing their ad exchanges – This is what AMP is about – Google habitually insider trades on their ad exchanges in every way you can think of and every way you can’t. Too many ways to list here.”

🔒”- The exchanges are also rigged so that google wins on bids where they aren’t the highest bidder. – A large amount of people inside google are aware of all of this – If Google ever tells you some change will increase your ad yield, run. In fact anything they tell you is a lie”

🔒”- Google has worked with Facebook and Microsoft to discourage them from increasing user privacy, lamenting occasions where they prioritized their reputation over their collective business interest”

(For clarity: a locked account gave me permission to republish their thread. You don’t need my permission to retweet it.)