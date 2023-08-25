Adam Tooze on our Financial Past and Future | Podcast Summary

Adam Tooze on our Financial Past and Future | Conversations with Tyler

Renowned economic historian Adam Tooze shares his insights on the economic history of Nazi Germany, the global economic and political order post World War I, and the economic effects of the 2008 financial crisis.

He also discusses the economic impacts of the 2020 pandemic, comparing it to the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, and the potential for a Chinese financial crisis resulting from the coronavirus.