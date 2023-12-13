AI in 2024: Unheard of challenges in Elections, Drones, Cults, Regulations, and Copyright

David Shapiro discusses potential concerns and issues that might emerge with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2024.

The ideas cover a wide range of topics, including the impact of AI on elections, the rise of AI cults, the geopolitical implications of AI, autonomous drones, ideological clashes, copyright issues, and the balance between AI safety and progress.