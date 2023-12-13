AI in 2024: Unheard of challenges in Elections, Drones, Cults, Regulations, and Copyright
David Shapiro discusses potential concerns and issues that might emerge with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2024.
The ideas cover a wide range of topics, including the impact of AI on elections, the rise of AI cults, the geopolitical implications of AI, autonomous drones, ideological clashes, copyright issues, and the balance between AI safety and progress.
Ideological divide over AI
The clash between ‘Doomers’ who believe AI will lead to the destruction of humanity, and ‘Accelerationists’ who advocate for embracing AI advancements, could lead to conflicts and hinder progress in AI development and adoption.
Copyright wars in AI
Copyright issues will continue to be a point of contention in the AI landscape, especially with the misuse of AI technology for disinformation campaigns and copyright infringement.
Striking a balance between protecting intellectual property and promoting innovation will remain a challenge.
For as much emphasis as they’ve put on safety, like, ‘Oh, we’re going to spend six months testing this,’ and that none of that crossed their mind, like, what were they doing for those six months? Testing behind closed doors again? – David Shapiro
Balance between AI safety and progress
Over-zealous AI safety measures could hinder progress.
While ensuring the safety and ethical use of AI is crucial, excessively strict regulations and policies can stifle innovation and impede the development of beneficial AI applications.
Chaos is the point, chaos is the strategy that election interference has. It’s not necessarily that they’re looking for any one person, some nations want one president over another. – David Shapiro
Inadequate safety measures in synthetic biology
Current safety measures in synthetic biology and gain of function research might be inadequate, suggesting a need for stricter regulations and comprehensive risk assessments to ensure responsible development of these technologies.
Questioning Silicon Valley’s ‘Messianic savior complex’
The ‘Messianic savior complex’ prevalent in Silicon Valley, where individuals believe they are the sole solution to societal problems, emphasizes the importance of collaboration and diverse perspectives in addressing complex challenges.
Trust issues with AI organizations
There are concerns about transparency and trustworthiness of organizations like OpenAI.
This highlights the need for ethical practices and accountability in AI development to maintain public trust.
Importance of open-source AI
Open-source AI and data sets are crucial for transparency and collaboration in AI development.
These initiatives can foster innovation, allow for scrutiny, and mitigate biases that may arise from closed systems.
Criticism of ‘move fast and break things’ mentality
The ‘move fast and break things’ mentality prevalent in Silicon Valley, which prioritizes cool products over considering potential consequences, can be detrimental.
This emphasizes the need for responsible innovation and a thoughtful approach to technology development.