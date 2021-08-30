Amazon asks Sebi to comply with SC order related to $3.4-bn Future-RIL deal
US e-commerce giant has written to Ajay Tyagi, chairman of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, to take action as is necessary to comply with the Supreme Court Judgment, related to the $3.4-billion merger deal between and Reliance.
Amazon said the Observation Letters were conditional on the outcome of the ongoing proceedings, and the Supreme Court has upheld the enforceability of the EA Order.
Interestingly, Future Retail on Saturday filed a new case against Amazon.com Inc at the Supreme Court in its latest attempt to get clearance for its $3.4 billion deal which the American e-commerce firm has challenged.