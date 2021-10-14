An Agenda for the Future of the Internet

If the past decade has taught us anything, it’s that we need an affirmative strategy to shape the role of technology in open societies. In this context, web3 isn’t just a new wave of innovation — it’s an opportunity for a reset. Policymakers and regulators can take advantage of the tools provided by web3 to build an internet that will be better at unlocking opportunity, securing data, and solving critical challenges for society.

Due to the breadth and impact of web3, defining every aspect of an enlightened policy and regulatory strategy is a task too large and too important for any single organization to tackle on its own. But it’s time to begin. It’s time to build a better internet.