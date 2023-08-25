Benjamin Friedman on the Origins of Economic Belief | Podcast Summary

Transition from Catholicism to Protestantism

The shift of allegiance to markets from Catholicism to Protestantism is attributed to the development of a commercial, competitive, financial, and monetized economy in Northern Europe during the 16th to 18th centuries.

This shift sparked a great debate over the morals of a commercial economy, with figures like Adam Smith and David Hume providing a compelling narrative about why market economies work and are not inimical to our morals.