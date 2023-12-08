Billion dollar failures and billion dollar successes – Tom Conrad (Pandora, Apple, Zero) #atomicIdeas

Billion dollar failures and billion dollar successes – Tom Conrad (Pandora, Apple, Zero)
Tom Conrad, an experienced tech executive, shares his insights from a diverse career in the tech industry.
From his time at Apple to Pandora, and from notable failures like Pets.com and Quibi to his current role as CEO of Zero, Conrad provides valuable lessons on understanding business models, the importance of passion, learning from both successes and failures.
Maintaining Passion Amid Challenges
Despite experiencing highs and lows in his career, maintaining enthusiasm for creating impactful products is vital.
The experience at Quibi reignited Conrad’s passion for making software, highlighting the importance of loving what you do.
Realistic User Acquisition Goals
Quibi’s failure highlighted the importance of being realistic about user acquisition goals.
While ambitious targets can drive a team forward, it’s crucial to understand the risks associated with overly ambitious goals.
‘There’s this belief that everybody needs to be a Founder…you can achieve that in collaboration with others. You don’t have to be the person that raises the seed round.’ – Tom Conrad
Unique Constraints of Business Models
Quibi’s high content production costs meant they needed to be an instant hit – a unique constraint that didn’t allow for typical startup growth patterns.
This underscores the need to understand and work within the unique constraints of your business model.
Understanding Entrepreneurial Risk
The closure of ventures like Quibi is part of entrepreneurial risk.
Investors understand there’s risk involved, and sometimes they will lose their money on ventures that don’t work out as expected.
Value in Cross-Functional Contributions
Working at Apple before Steve Jobs’ return allowed Conrad to make broad contributions across different functions within the company – from software engineering to product design and marketing.
This experience highlights the value in understanding various aspects of a business.
‘I’m embarrassed about some of what happened with Quibi for sure but I’m super grateful for the experience because I just really fell in love with the industry again.’ – Tom Conrad
Importance of Focused Technical Work
At Berkeley Systems, Conrad found himself in a culture where his role was much more focused on delivering high-quality software on time.
This experience was beneficial for developing deeper technical skills, emphasizing the value of focused, deep technical work.
Timing in Business Success
Pets.com failed due to its premature entry into e-commerce when most of the country was still using dial-up internet.
Conversely, Chewy succeeded years later when conditions were more favorable.
This highlights how timing plays a crucial role in business success.
Impact of External Factors on Business Strategy
The onset of COVID-19 disrupted Quibi’s content production plans significantly, forcing a shift in their unique selling proposition.
This underscores how external factors can impact business strategies and the need for flexibility and adaptability.