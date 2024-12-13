Self Improvement

Books Recommended by Naval Ravikant

"Read what you love until you love to read" - Naval

A good book can change your mind, but a great book can change your life = Naval

Naval Ravikant, entrepreneur, philosopher, and modern-day sage, has captured the imagination of millions with his profound insights on wealth, happiness, and life’s deeper questions. Known for his ability to distill complex ideas into simple, actionable principles, Naval is more than just a successful entrepreneur; he’s a thinker whose wisdom resonates across disciplines. But where does this wisdom come from? A significant part of Naval’s intellectual foundation is built on the books he reads.

Naval has often emphasized the transformative power of reading, calling it the ultimate form of leverage. He doesn’t read books to check them off a list but to absorb their timeless principles, challenge his perspectives, and refine his understanding of the world. His recommended non-fiction reads span philosophy, science, economics, and self-improvement, each offering a unique lens through which to view life and its challenges.

In no particular order, here is the list of selected books that Naval Ravikant recommends.

Poor Charlie’s Almanack by Charles T. Munger #Audiobook
Listen now | The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger
Power of habit by Charles Duhigg: Why we do what we do, and how to change
How do habits work, and how can we harness their power to create meaningful change in our lives?
Influence by Robert B. Cialdini: The psychology of persuasion
Master the science of persuasion to influence others and protect yourself from manipulation
The third wave by Steve Case: An entrepreneur’s vision of the future
How to make winning business decisions and strategies
Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom: paths, dangers, strategies
What happens when machines surpass humans in general intelligence?
Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio #Audiobook
Listen now | Big Ideas from the book Principles by Ray Dalio
The Rational Optimist by Matt Ridley #Audiobook
How Prosperity Evolves
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari #Audiobook
A Brief History of Humankind: The multi-million copy bestseller
Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
How to make better decisions (without even trying!)
