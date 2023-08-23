Brian C. Muraresku with Dr. Mark Plotkin — The Eleusinian Mysteries, Discovering the Divine, The Immortality Key, The Pagan Continuity Hypothesis, Lessons from Scholar Karen Armstrong, and Much More (#646) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Brian C. Muraresku with Dr. Mark Plotkin
Wine has been used for centuries and has been found to have played an important role in the invention of civilization. Beer and wine have been used for ritualistic purposes and have been found at archaeological sites.
Ancient practices
- Ancient religions and practices remain relevant today, providing powerful tools for connecting to the divine, as demonstrated by the example of Quanah Parker and the Eleusinian Mysteries.
Mind-altering substances
- Ancient rituals involving mind-altering substances may have contributed to human cultural development and continues to be studied by modern scholars.
- There is a wealth of knowledge to be discovered and institutions such as Harvard and Johns Hopkins are embracing psychedelic studies.
- Carefully use psychedelics and meditation to gain insight and reconnect with one’s true self, without getting caught up in thinking it is the answer to all of life’s problems.
It still remains a mystery whether bread was invented to make beer, or beer was invented to make bread, but it is clear that beer and wine were integral in the building of civilizations.
Sacred ancient knowledge
- The discovery of ancient potions and brews has added a new dimension to our understanding of human evolution.
- Approaches such as meditation, contemplation and fasting can help us reach altered states of awareness and reconnect with our true selves.
Hallucinogens
- The story of hallucinogens at Harvard began in the late 19th century with William James and extended to the 1960s with Leary and Alpert, who received some flak due to their mistakes.
- Now, we can use hallucinogens in a beneficial way while also making sure to give back to the people and plants that taught us about them.
- We can use them to revolutionize our culture and improve our lives while also being conscious of the destruction of rainforests and the missionization of indigenous people.