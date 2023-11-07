Contrarian Money and Writing Advice, Three Simple Goals to Guide Your Life | Morgan Housel | The Tim Ferris Show #bigIdeas

Contrarian Money and Writing Advice, Three Simple Goals to Guide Your Life | Morgan Housel | The Tim Ferris Show

In a revealing conversation with Morgan Housel, a partner at The Collaborative Fund, fascinating insights are shared about the value of money, the concept of social debt, and the importance of focusing on constants rather than unpredictable variables.

Housel, an acclaimed author and financial writer, discusses his unique approach to writing and his philosophy of life, providing valuable advice and thought-provoking perspectives.