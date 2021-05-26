Covid-19 impact on rural India? A record breaking growth of 165% in Chawanprash sales

A study conducted by Storeking across 22,000 rural Kirana stores monitored purchase habits in categories like Baby Care, Food and Beverages, Home Care and Personal Care Staples brings some interesting data points on consumption patter of rural India.



Highlights of the study:

Mosquito Repellent Category saw a 200% increase in sales while Tea & Coffee registered 140% growth in consumption

The study reveals that Chips, Biscuits, and Popcorns consumption grew by 83%

However, additives and packed food like ready to cook and eat, mayonnaise, chutney, flavoured juices saw a sharp drop across states

With people spending more time at home due to the lockdown, pest and mosquito repellent category registered more than 200% growth in consumption

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw 134% growth in herbal solutions in the hair care category

Fancy articles such as Talcum powder, Lotion, Cosmetics, Scrubbers lost their sheen and dropped by more than 70%

Whereas consumption of hair color, shampoos, shaving needs face wash grew by more than 47%, as the parlours and salons are shut

Sales of Deo, Hair gel, Hair Removal Cream, Bleach have fallen by more than 70% as offices and colleges are closed and professionals and students are homebound

The study also highlights the consumption patterns of sanitizers and soaps. Rural Madhya Pradesh & Telangana is moving towards Hand wash while others cities are preferring traditional soaps

Soap is still one of the largest categories and it grew by more than 50%