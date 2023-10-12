Crash Landings for Clout: The New Age of Social Media Dangers | Podcast Summary

The YouTuber Who Purposely Crashed a Plane for a Sponsorship | Joe Rogan podcast

Delve deep into an insightful discussion about the audacious extremes some influencers go to for attention and profit.

Duncan Trussell is a stand-up comic, writer, actor, host of the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, and creator of “The Midnight Gospel” on Netflix.

This conversation navigates an incident involving an ex-Olympian YouTuber who calculatedly crashes a plane for views and sponsorships, carrying personal ambition into unethical and dangerous territory.